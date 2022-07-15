TheStreet Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

