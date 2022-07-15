The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TWN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.