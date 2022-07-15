The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Decreased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $246.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,743. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.80.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

