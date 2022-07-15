The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 97.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of RMR opened at $27.22 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $857.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $197.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

