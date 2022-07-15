The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.34

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.34 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.00). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 367,178 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £400.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1,055.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.