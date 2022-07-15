The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 6.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

