The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $149.51

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $149.51 and last traded at $150.96, with a volume of 2119648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

