The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.87.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

