The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 287.33 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 297.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of £402.93 million and a PE ratio of 435.61. The North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 256.30 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 315.72 ($3.76).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

