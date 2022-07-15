The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON NAIT opened at GBX 287.33 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 297.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of £402.93 million and a PE ratio of 435.61. The North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 256.30 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 315.72 ($3.76).
