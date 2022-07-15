The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after acquiring an additional 497,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

