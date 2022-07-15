The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.64 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

