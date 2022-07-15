The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $281.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

