The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Fund Activity

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $285.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.