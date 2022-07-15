The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

INTC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

