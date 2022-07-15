The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $233.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.14.

HCA stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

