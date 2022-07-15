The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $765.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $765.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $841.50.

Shares of EQIX opened at $611.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.99.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

