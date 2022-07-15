The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €30.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.00) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.34 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.05 ($23.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,400 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.12. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($32.92).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

