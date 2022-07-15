The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after buying an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.70. The stock had a trading volume of 201,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.25. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

