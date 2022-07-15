Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.90

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.90 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.45). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 6,936 shares.

Thalassa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.00.

About Thalassa

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

