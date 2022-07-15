Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. 3,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,956. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

