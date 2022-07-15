Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $820.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $820.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $872.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $714.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $713.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

