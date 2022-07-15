Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $729.64. 64,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,318,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $756.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

