Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lessened by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

TSLA stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $710.70. The stock had a trading volume of 927,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The firm has a market cap of $736.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $716.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $872.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

