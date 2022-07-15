Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 499,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.