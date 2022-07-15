Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.53.
Shares of THC stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
