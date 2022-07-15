Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.53.

Shares of THC stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

