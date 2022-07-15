Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCEHY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Tencent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.55.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Tencent has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $400.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.42 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

