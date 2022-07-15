Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TDF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.