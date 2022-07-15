Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.18

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.