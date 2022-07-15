Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.18

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)
