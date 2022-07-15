Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to SEK 78

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.