Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 302845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.13) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

