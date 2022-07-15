Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:THQ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

