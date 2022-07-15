TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. TDK has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TDK will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

