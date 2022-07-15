T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 114.3% in June

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

T&D Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TDHOY opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. T&D has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

(Get Rating)

See Also

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.