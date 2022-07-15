TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TClarke stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. TClarke has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.99.

In related news, insider Aysegul Sabanci acquired 2,000 shares of TClarke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £2,980 ($3,544.24).

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

