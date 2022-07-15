TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 561 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

MUB stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

