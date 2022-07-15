TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 72,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in 3M by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.45. 112,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,485. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.