TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $901,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Walmart by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 284,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.73. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.