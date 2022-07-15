TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $103,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 524.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 396,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 79.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

