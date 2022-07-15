TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average is $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

