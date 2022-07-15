TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.73.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $588.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

