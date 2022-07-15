TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.46

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.46 and traded as low as C$65.22. TC Energy shares last traded at C$65.30, with a volume of 3,499,790 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.52.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.49.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30. Also, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.