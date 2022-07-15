TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 215,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

TRP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.