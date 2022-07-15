Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

