Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $831,325.00

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $831,325.00 and $9,594.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00007231 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024943 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001913 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 553,039 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance
