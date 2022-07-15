TABOO TOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $145,995.00 (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $145,995.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001897 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

