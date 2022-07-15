T2 Biosystems (TTOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) recently:

7/8/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – T2 Biosystems was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/7/2022 – T2 Biosystems was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 352,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,091. The company has a market cap of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.63. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

