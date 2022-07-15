T2 Biosystems (TTOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) recently:
- 7/8/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – T2 Biosystems was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/7/2022 – T2 Biosystems was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/30/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – T2 Biosystems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 352,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,091. The company has a market cap of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.63. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.