T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lowered to C at TheStreet

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.52. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

