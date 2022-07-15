System1 (NYSE:SST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of SST stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. System1 has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

