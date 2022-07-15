System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Down 4.9%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.03). Approximately 1,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded System1 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.58) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market cap of £32.49 million and a PE ratio of 1,214.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.14.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

