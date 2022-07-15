Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

SYY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.74. 1,579,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

